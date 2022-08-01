Morgan's Studies of Crossing Over

Okay. The second major study that identified crossing over and links chromosomes was done by thomas hunt morgan and his student Alfred. Now this is a super super, super important study. You'll all be asked questions about this. So make sure you understand how they set up this experiment? So they studied fruit flies, stress ophelia. Um And these fruit flies had two traits, eye color and wing length. Now will say that the eye color was red. If it has this wild type marker, soapy with a plus sign and it was purple if it was uh pretty much um I have it here as PP. But it's pretty much without the plus sign, right? Because this is a mutant, wild type and mutant. We're dealing with wild type which has the plus sign, a mutant which has zero plus sign. So it's purple, it's red if it has the plus sign, purple. If it doesn't then for wings it was long, if it has V. G. Plus sign. But sure if V. G. Without the plus sign, this is short for vestigial and it just means short wings, essentially the wing type. So what they did is they did crosses. So here's the first cross the parental types were homos, I guess wild type for both eye color and length for one. And they were Hamas agus recessive for both eye color and or mutant. So this was wild type and this was completely mutant. Now you're gonna notice in crossing over. We talk a lot about gametes. So what are the gametes from this cross? Well this parent here, parent number one will say I'll make it colorful. So you can tell the difference provides a wild type P. Because that's all all this parent one has and a wild type V. G. Because that's all this parent has. It's the only thing that can provide. So this is the gamut this one provides. On the other hand, parent number two can only provide the mutant versions right? Can only provide the mutant P. And the mutant Fiji. So this is the gamut. This one provides the only combination that can happen now when these two mate they produce the F. One generation. So the F. One generation is going to be heterocyclic, right? It's going to have the wild type and the mutant and the wild type and the mutant from each of the appropriate parents. Okay so hopefully you're with me now. This is just a normal cross of Homos wild type, Homos mutant crossing together, creating a hetero zegas for both traits. Now what is next is super important. And you're gonna see these crosses a lot. And this is the F. One. So this guy, these two are the same cross through a tester. Remember what a test crosses? Right? It's going to be a cross with a Hamas I guess recessive. Which is what you see here Hamas I guess process it for the money. Now what are the expected? Let me back up now from this cross. What are the expected ratios? So thomas Hunt Miller again and his student Alfred. They were you know just following Mendel's laws. They were just doing crosses and they were like okay what is my expected ratio? What am I expecting to get from this experiment? So they did this just through a punnett square right? And if we're gonna do the branch method hopefully you know how to do this by now but what's the first step right? You do the punnett square for each trait. So in this case we'll start with P. So here from from the F. One we get those two alleles and from the tester we get two recessive. So if we cross these or P. Plus P. P. P. So what we get is we get one half are gonna be red and one half gonna be purple. Now we do the same cross for the V. G. I'm not gonna write it out because it's the exact same result. So you get half with long wings half of vestigial for both. And then you use the product law to calculate what your expected ratio is. So for one half times one half is what it's gonna be 2/4 same here to force. And because we're just doing one half for each thing our ratio is 1 to 1 to 1 to 1. So this is what they were expecting. They were like let's do this cross and this is what we'll get and it'll be great but that's not what happened. So they did the cross and they were like oh we're gonna expect this 1 to 1 to one ratio. But instead what happened is they got this 13 39 11 95. 1 51 1 54. That's their total. This is not at all anywhere near 1 to 1 to 1 to 1. So they were like oh my gosh, what has happened like why is this the case? Um So remember here the genotype is associated with these um that I talked about here, here's the phenotype in case you're confused. And so they were like oh my goodness what is going on? So what they did is they first separated them from parental to re competence. So what does that mean? Well, parental it means it comes from the parent. So our parents here, right? The gametes they could produce were wild type or mutant. They couldn't produce combinations of wild type of mutant, right? Because this one comes from our test cross And this one comes from here. F one. So these are our pretzels, right? Because the phenotype look like them. So if we were to go back up, we would say that this one is red long wing and we'd say that this is purple vestigial which is what you're gonna see here read long wing. Purple vestigial. We don't see any red vestigial or purple long wings in our parental. So we said that these two because they look like the parents are the parental als they look like the parents. And these two are recombination because they're combinations of the parents there. The red vestigial or the purple long wing which it doesn't look like the parent at all. It's just a combination. And they said, okay well obviously something weird is going on with the ratio. So how many were competence do we have? It should be 1 to 1. Right. So if we did purple long wing here's purple here's long wing, 2 to 4. It should be one should be equal numbers but it's not in the same for this. Were competent which is the red vestigial should be one it's not. So what's going on here? What percentage of this? So they calculated the percentage to how you calculated the percentage, you just add each one of these which they did 1 51 plus 1 54 divided by the total which I've given you. And they got 10.7%. Now this is very different than the predicted 50. Right? So these two it should be 50% and this one should be 25 25 because their 1 to 1. So the parental should be 50% and the confidence should be 50% but it's not. Instead what we get is the confidence are 10.7%. And so he was like okay well your 10.7%, what am I gonna do with that? And so they thought about it for a very long time and eventually the student who was an undergraduate at the time sort of ditched all of his homework one night, thought about this the whole night pulled an all nighter and figured it out. I wish my all nighters were ever that productive. But they just weren't, they were coffee written messes of misery. But um his was very productive. Guess. That's why um he's now in our textbooks. But anyways. Um so Alfred figured it out and he said that the reason this is because the two genes were on the same chromosome, right? So if the two genes were on the same chromosome, then what you're going to get is you're going to get a lot of them with this genotype and a lot of them with this phenotype because that's the phenotype of the parents. And instead what to get the re confidence you're going to have to have crossing over occur, right? So you're gonna have to have plus plus B. G. And we're gonna try to write O. P plus PG and crossing over is not a thing that's going to happen as equally as independent assortment. So he said that this there were components are going to be less frequent if they're on the same chromosome. And that says, Okay, well that explains why it's not 50% to 50%. Which would be expected by what, what's that called? Why would we expect these to be 50? Do you remember independent assortment Mendel's walls. This is why we would expect this to be 5050. But it's not because they're on the same chromosome. But why is it 10.7? Why isn't it 12.3 or 15.9 or 36.8? Why is it 10.7? What is that number important for? And so they did more crosses, right. They did different things and they found that for different traits this number is different. So why? What what does this number mean? Well, this number means that it is the area between the two genes the length of the chromosome. So that means that two genes here. So the P and the V. Gene are located 10.7 the length of the entire chromosome. So they're located 10.7% away for the entire chromosome. So they gave them arbitrary units. These are called 10.7 map units apart. So if we were to draw this chromosome now, What we would say is that this distance and this distance are 10.7 map units apart. So that's super important. And I will do we're going to talk about how to actually calculate the recombination frequency in future videos. But this cross is so important because this one was the first one to be able to not only identify that genes could be on the same or that crossing over can occur. Right? Because mcclintock did that before and the experiment that I've already talked about. But this experiment said that, okay, well these genes crossed over. But also there's this number, this frequency that can tell you something about the length of the distance between them. And so that's when we start getting into using crossing over and recombination frequencies to be able to understand distances and napping. So we're gonna talk about that. But first, let's just turn the page.

