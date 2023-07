In experiments published in 1918 that sought to verify and expand the genetic linkage and recombination theory proposed by Morgan, Thomas Bregger studied potential genetic linkage in corn (Zea mays) for genes controlling kernel color (colored is dominant to colorless) and starch content (starchy is dominant to waxy). Bregger performed two crosses. In Cross 1, pure-breeding colored, starchy-kernel plants (C1 Wx/C1 Wx) were crossed to plants pure-breeding for colorless, waxy kernels (c1 wx/c1 wx). The F₁ of this cross were test-crossed to colorless, waxy plants. The test-cross progeny were as follows:



Phenotype Number

Colored, waxy 310

Colored, starchy 858

Colorless, waxy 781

Colorless, starchy 311

2260



In Cross 2, plants pure-breeding for colored, waxy kernels (C1 wx/C1 wx) and colorless, starchy kernels (c1 Wx/c1 Wx) were mated, and their F₁ were test-crossed to colorless, waxy plants. The test-cross progeny were as follows:



Phenotype Number

Colored, waxy 340

Colored, starchy 115

Colorless, waxy 92

Colorless, starchy 298

845



For each set of test-cross progeny, determine whether genetic linkage or independent assortment is more strongly supported by the data. Explain the rationale for your answer.