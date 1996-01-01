Which DNA repair mechanism is primarily responsible for correcting thymine dimers caused by ultraviolet (UV) light exposure?
A
Non-homologous end joining
B
Nucleotide excision repair
C
Mismatch repair
D
Base excision repair
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that thymine dimers are a type of DNA damage caused by ultraviolet (UV) light, where two adjacent thymine bases become covalently bonded, distorting the DNA structure.
Recall that different DNA repair mechanisms specialize in fixing specific types of DNA damage: for example, mismatch repair corrects base pairing errors, base excision repair fixes small base modifications, and non-homologous end joining repairs double-strand breaks.
Identify that thymine dimers cause bulky distortions in the DNA helix, which require a repair system capable of recognizing and removing such lesions.
Recognize that nucleotide excision repair (NER) is the mechanism specialized in detecting and excising bulky DNA lesions like thymine dimers, followed by DNA synthesis to fill the gap.
Conclude that nucleotide excision repair is the primary DNA repair mechanism responsible for correcting thymine dimers caused by UV light exposure.
