Which protein stabilizes the DNA molecule during replication?
A
Topoisomerase
B
Single-strand binding protein (SSB)
C
DNA ligase
D
DNA glycosylase
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of each protein listed in the problem during DNA replication.
Recall that Topoisomerase helps relieve the tension ahead of the replication fork by cutting and rejoining DNA strands, preventing supercoiling.
Recognize that DNA ligase is responsible for joining Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand by forming phosphodiester bonds.
Know that DNA glycosylase is involved in base excision repair, not replication, by removing damaged bases.
Identify that Single-strand binding proteins (SSB) bind to single-stranded DNA after the strands are separated, preventing the strands from reannealing or forming secondary structures, thus stabilizing the DNA during replication.
