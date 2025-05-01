Multiple Choice
In the context of DNA repair and replication fidelity, how does DNA polymerase help prevent mutations during DNA synthesis?
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Which of the following repair pathways repairs damage that causes distortions in the double helix?
True or False:Translesion DNA synthesis is the first mechanism the cell uses to repair DNA damage?
Which of the following pathways is an error-free way to repair double-stranded breaks?
Write a short essay contrasting how these concepts may differ between bacteria and eukaryotes.