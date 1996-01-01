At the beginning of transcription, RNA polymerase binds to the ______ on the DNA.
A
promoter
B
enhancer
C
terminator
D
operator
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of RNA polymerase in transcription: RNA polymerase is the enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA from a DNA template.
Recall that transcription begins when RNA polymerase binds to a specific DNA sequence that signals the start of a gene.
Identify the DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription; this sequence is known as the promoter.
Differentiate the promoter from other DNA elements: enhancers increase transcription efficiency but are not the binding site for RNA polymerase; terminators signal the end of transcription; operators are involved in regulation but not the initial binding.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is 'promoter' because it is the site on DNA where RNA polymerase binds to start transcription.
