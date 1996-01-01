A consecutive sequence of codons following a start codon is called a:
A
anticodon
B
intron
C
reading frame
D
promoter
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms related to gene expression and translation: a codon is a sequence of three nucleotides in mRNA that codes for an amino acid.
Recognize that a start codon signals the beginning of translation, where the ribosome begins reading the mRNA to synthesize a protein.
Identify that the sequence of codons read consecutively after the start codon determines the order of amino acids in the protein.
Know that this consecutive sequence of codons, read in groups of three nucleotides without overlapping, is called the reading frame.
Differentiate the reading frame from other terms: an anticodon is part of tRNA, an intron is a non-coding segment removed during RNA processing, and a promoter is a DNA sequence where transcription begins.
