Which best describes the order of actions by RNA polymerase during transcription in a eukaryotic cell?
A
Unwinding DNA, releasing RNA transcript, binding to promoter, synthesizing RNA
B
Releasing RNA transcript, synthesizing RNA, binding to promoter, unwinding DNA
C
Binding to promoter, unwinding DNA, synthesizing RNA, releasing RNA transcript
D
Synthesizing RNA, binding to promoter, unwinding DNA, releasing RNA transcript
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that transcription in eukaryotic cells begins when RNA polymerase binds to a specific DNA sequence called the promoter. This is the initial step that directs the enzyme where to start transcription.
Step 2: After binding to the promoter, RNA polymerase unwinds the DNA double helix locally to expose the template strand. This unwinding is necessary so that the enzyme can read the DNA sequence.
Step 3: With the DNA template strand exposed, RNA polymerase synthesizes the RNA transcript by adding complementary RNA nucleotides in the 5' to 3' direction, using the DNA template strand as a guide.
Step 4: Once the RNA transcript is complete, RNA polymerase releases the newly formed RNA molecule and detaches from the DNA template, concluding the transcription process.
Step 5: Summarize the correct order of actions by RNA polymerase during transcription as: binding to promoter, unwinding DNA, synthesizing RNA, and releasing the RNA transcript.
