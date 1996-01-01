Who proposed the polynucleotide model, stating that DNA and RNA are composed of chains of nucleotides?
A
Phoebus Levene
B
James Watson
C
Erwin Chargaff
D
Frederick Griffith
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is about the historical proposal of the polynucleotide model of nucleic acids, which describes DNA and RNA as chains of nucleotides linked together.
Recall that Phoebus Levene was a biochemist who studied the chemical structure of nucleic acids and proposed that DNA and RNA are made up of repeating units called nucleotides, each consisting of a sugar, phosphate, and nitrogenous base.
Recognize that James Watson is known for the double helix model of DNA structure, not the polynucleotide model itself.
Note that Erwin Chargaff discovered base pairing rules (Chargaff's rules), which relate to nucleotide composition but not the initial polynucleotide chain concept.
Understand that Frederick Griffith is known for the transformation experiment demonstrating genetic material transfer, unrelated to the polynucleotide model proposal.
Watch next
Master History and Experiments with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia