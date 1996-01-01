Which experiment provided the most direct evidence that DNA is the genetic material in cells?
A
Meselson and Stahl's experiment on DNA replication
B
Griffith's experiment with Streptococcus pneumoniae
C
Hershey and Chase's blender experiment with bacteriophages
D
Avery, MacLeod, and McCarty's transformation experiment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: The question asks which experiment provided the most direct evidence that DNA is the genetic material, meaning it showed that DNA, not protein or other molecules, carries genetic information.
Review Griffith's experiment: It demonstrated the phenomenon of transformation in bacteria but did not identify DNA as the transforming substance.
Consider Avery, MacLeod, and McCarty's experiment: They isolated different macromolecules from heat-killed bacteria and showed that only DNA could transform non-virulent bacteria into virulent forms, providing strong evidence that DNA is the genetic material.
Look at Hershey and Chase's blender experiment: They used bacteriophages labeled with radioactive isotopes to show that DNA, not protein, enters bacterial cells during infection, confirming DNA as the genetic material.
Compare Meselson and Stahl's experiment: It demonstrated the semi-conservative replication of DNA but did not directly prove DNA is the genetic material.
