Which of the following does NOT represent an explanation for pleiotropy?
A
A gene produces a protein that is expressed in multiple tissues throughout the organism.
B
A gene product is involved in several different biochemical pathways.
C
A single gene influences multiple, seemingly unrelated phenotypic traits.
D
A gene is located on a sex chromosome and is inherited in a sex-linked manner.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of pleiotropy. Pleiotropy occurs when a single gene influences multiple, seemingly unrelated phenotypic traits.
Step 2: Analyze each option to see if it fits the concept of pleiotropy. For example, if a gene produces a protein expressed in multiple tissues, it can affect multiple traits, which aligns with pleiotropy.
Step 3: Consider if the gene product being involved in several biochemical pathways could cause multiple phenotypic effects, which also supports pleiotropy.
Step 4: Recognize that a single gene influencing multiple traits directly matches the definition of pleiotropy.
Step 5: Identify that a gene being located on a sex chromosome and inherited in a sex-linked manner relates to inheritance pattern, not the gene's effect on multiple traits, so this does NOT explain pleiotropy.
