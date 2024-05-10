Pleiotropy Practice Problems

3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
4 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
In genetics, what term is used to refer to a situation where one gene affects several different physical traits?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which disorder demonstrates the phenomenon of pleiotropy, where one genetic mutation can lead to various symptoms or effects across different body systems.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
In genetics, which of the following genes is known for affecting multiple phenotypic traits?