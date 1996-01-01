Which term describes the phenomenon where a single gene influences multiple phenotypic traits in an organism?
A
Pleiotropy
B
Codominance
C
Epistasis
D
Polygenic inheritance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question is asking for a term that describes a single gene affecting multiple phenotypic traits.
Recall definitions of the given terms: Codominance refers to both alleles being expressed equally in a heterozygote; Epistasis involves one gene affecting the expression of another gene; Polygenic inheritance involves multiple genes contributing to a single trait.
Recognize that the term 'Pleiotropy' specifically means one gene influencing multiple distinct traits or phenotypes in an organism.
Confirm that the phenomenon where a single gene affects multiple traits matches the definition of Pleiotropy.
Conclude that the correct term describing this phenomenon is Pleiotropy.
