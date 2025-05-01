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Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT an example of a pleiotropic trait?
A
A single gene is expressed and has different functions in the brain, arm, and kidneys
B
A single gene can increase blood pressure, fire neurons, and keeps mucus in the lungs
C
Two genes are responsible for filtering urine in the kidneys
D
A single gene is expressed consistently throughout the life of an organism, but as the organism changes it has different effects
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of pleiotropy: Pleiotropy occurs when one gene influences multiple phenotypic traits. This means a single gene can have multiple effects on different parts of the body or different functions.
Analyze the first option: A single gene is expressed and has different functions in the brain, arm, and kidneys. This is an example of pleiotropy because one gene affects multiple organs.
Evaluate the second option: A single gene can increase blood pressure, fire neurons, and keep mucus in the lungs. This is also an example of pleiotropy as the gene affects various physiological processes.
Consider the third option: Two genes are responsible for filtering urine in the kidneys. This is not an example of pleiotropy because it involves two genes affecting a single function, rather than one gene affecting multiple traits.
Review the fourth option: A single gene is expressed consistently throughout the life of an organism, but as the organism changes, it has different effects. This is an example of pleiotropy because the gene has multiple effects over time.
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