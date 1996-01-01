Which of the following best describes coordinately controlled genes in genetics?
A
Genes that code for identical proteins in different tissues
B
Genes that are located on different chromosomes and expressed independently
C
Genes that undergo random mutations at the same rate
D
Genes that are regulated together and often transcribed as a single mRNA molecule
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of gene regulation, which refers to how cells control the expression of genes to produce proteins as needed.
Recognize that coordinately controlled genes are genes that are regulated together, meaning their expression is synchronized in response to certain signals or conditions.
Recall that in prokaryotes, such genes are often organized in operons, where multiple genes are transcribed together into a single mRNA molecule, allowing simultaneous expression.
Compare the given options to this definition: genes coding for identical proteins, genes on different chromosomes expressed independently, and genes mutating at the same rate do not fit the concept of coordinated control.
Conclude that the best description is 'Genes that are regulated together and often transcribed as a single mRNA molecule,' which captures the essence of coordinated gene regulation.
