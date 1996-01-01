Which of the following best describes the mechanism by which genes are transferred into bacteria during transformation?
A
Direct transfer of DNA between bacteria through a pilus
B
Transfer of DNA from one bacterium to another via a bacteriophage
C
Replication of bacterial DNA without any gene transfer
D
Uptake of naked DNA from the environment by a bacterial cell
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of bacterial transformation: it is the process by which bacteria take up free, naked DNA fragments from their surrounding environment.
Recognize that transformation differs from other gene transfer mechanisms such as conjugation and transduction. Conjugation involves direct DNA transfer through a pilus, while transduction involves DNA transfer via bacteriophages.
Identify that in transformation, the bacterial cell membrane allows the uptake of extracellular DNA, which can then be incorporated into the bacterial genome through recombination.
Note that replication of bacterial DNA without gene transfer is simply normal cell division and does not involve acquiring new genetic material from outside sources.
Conclude that the best description of transformation is the uptake of naked DNA from the environment by a bacterial cell, distinguishing it from other gene transfer methods.
