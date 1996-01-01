Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the mechanism by which genes are transferred into bacteria during transformation?
Scientists must use what type of cells to transform DNA in the laboratory?
The DNA from a bacterium with the genotype a+ b+ c+ is used to transform a bacteria with the genotype a b c. Gene pairs were checked for cotransformation with the following results. Using these results determine which genes are linked.
In a transformation experiment, donor DNA was obtained from a prototroph bacterial strain (a⁺b⁺c⁺), and the recipient was a triple auxotroph (a⁻b⁻c⁻). What general conclusions can you draw about the linkage relationships among the three genes from the following transformant classes that were recovered?