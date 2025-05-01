Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of the genetic code, what part of DNA provides the nucleotide sequence that specifies the amino acid sequence of a protein?
A
The coding region (exons) of a gene
B
The origin of replication (ori)
C
The centromere of a chromosome
D
Telomeric repeat sequences at chromosome ends
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the genetic code is the set of rules by which the nucleotide sequence of DNA is translated into the amino acid sequence of proteins.
Recognize that DNA contains different regions, including coding regions (exons), non-coding regions (introns), regulatory sequences, and structural elements like centromeres and telomeres.
Identify that the coding region (exons) of a gene is the part of DNA that contains the nucleotide sequence directly used to specify the amino acid sequence during protein synthesis.
Note that the origin of replication (ori) is involved in DNA replication, the centromere is important for chromosome segregation, and telomeric repeats protect chromosome ends, but none of these specify amino acid sequences.
Conclude that the coding region (exons) is the correct part of DNA that provides the nucleotide sequence specifying the amino acid sequence of a protein.
