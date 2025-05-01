Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
11. Translation
The Genetic Code
Multiple Choice
Which of the following were used to discover the triplet code?
A
DNA homopolymers
B
RNA homopolymers
C
Protein lysis
D
DNA sequencing
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the triplet code: The triplet code refers to the three-nucleotide sequence of DNA or RNA that corresponds to a specific amino acid or stop signal during protein synthesis.
Recognize the role of RNA homopolymers: RNA homopolymers are sequences of RNA that consist of only one type of nucleotide repeated multiple times. These were crucial in early experiments to decipher the genetic code.
Learn about the experiments by Nirenberg and Matthaei: In the 1960s, Marshall Nirenberg and Heinrich Matthaei used RNA homopolymers in their experiments to determine which amino acids were specified by which codons.
Understand the experimental setup: They synthesized RNA homopolymers and added them to a cell-free system containing ribosomes and other components necessary for protein synthesis. By observing which amino acids were incorporated into proteins, they could deduce the codons.
Connect the findings to the triplet code: The use of RNA homopolymers allowed researchers to identify specific codons and their corresponding amino acids, leading to the discovery of the triplet nature of the genetic code.
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Most organisms on Earth use essentially the same genetic code to translate mRNA codons into amino acids. How many distinct genetic codes are used by life on Earth?
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How were the experimentally derived triplet codon assignments verified in studies using bacteriophage MS2?
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How were the specific sequences of triplet codes determined experimentally?
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