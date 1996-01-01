they each contain half the number of chromosomes found in somatic cells
B
they are both motile cells
C
they are both produced in equal numbers throughout life
D
they both contribute mitochondria to the zygote
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of human gametes: human egg (ovum) and sperm are reproductive cells involved in sexual reproduction.
Recall that somatic cells are body cells that contain the full set of chromosomes (diploid number), while gametes contain half that number (haploid) to ensure chromosome number is maintained after fertilization.
Evaluate each option by comparing it to known biological facts: for example, sperm are motile but eggs are not, so 'both motile' is incorrect.
Consider the production rates: sperm are produced continuously in large numbers, while eggs are produced in limited numbers and not throughout life, so 'produced in equal numbers throughout life' is incorrect.
Remember mitochondrial inheritance: mitochondria are typically inherited maternally, so sperm do not contribute mitochondria to the zygote, making that option incorrect.
