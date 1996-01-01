Which term refers to the sum of all genetic traits present in the individuals of a population at any given time?
A
Genotype
B
Allele frequency
C
Phenotype
D
Gene pool
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms: 'Genotype' refers to the genetic makeup of an individual organism, 'Allele frequency' is the proportion of a specific allele among all alleles in a population, and 'Phenotype' is the observable physical or biochemical characteristics of an organism.
Recognize that the question asks for a term describing the sum of all genetic traits present in a population, not just an individual or a single allele frequency.
Recall that the 'Gene pool' is defined as the complete set of different alleles and genetic information present in all individuals of a population at a given time.
Compare the definitions and see that 'Gene pool' best fits the description of the sum of all genetic traits in a population.
Conclude that the correct term for the sum of all genetic traits in a population is 'Gene pool'.
