To have enough DNA for each gamete, the DNA in the germ cell must be ________.
A
reduced to half its original amount before replication
B
condensed into a single chromosome
C
divided into four equal parts before fertilization
D
replicated prior to meiosis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Gametes (sperm and egg cells) are produced through meiosis, a special type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half to maintain genetic stability across generations.
Recall that before meiosis begins, the DNA in the germ cell must be duplicated so that each chromosome consists of two sister chromatids. This ensures that when the cell divides, each gamete receives the correct amount of genetic material.
Recognize that DNA replication occurs during the S phase of the cell cycle, prior to meiosis I, to prepare the cell for the two rounds of division in meiosis.
Note that without DNA replication before meiosis, the resulting gametes would not have enough DNA, leading to genetic imbalance.
Therefore, the DNA in the germ cell must be replicated prior to meiosis to ensure each gamete has a complete set of genetic information.
