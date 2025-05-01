Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
DNA replication is said to be semiconservative because each daughter DNA molecule contains which of the following?
A
A mixture of old and new DNA segments within each strand due to random template switching
B
One parental (old) strand and one newly synthesized strand
C
Two parental (old) strands and no newly synthesized strands
D
Two newly synthesized strands and no parental strands
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of semiconservative DNA replication: during replication, the double-stranded DNA molecule separates into two single strands, each serving as a template for the synthesis of a new complementary strand.
Recall that in semiconservative replication, each daughter DNA molecule consists of one original (parental) strand and one newly synthesized strand, preserving half of the original molecule in each daughter.
Contrast this with other possible models: conservative replication would produce one molecule with two old strands and one with two new strands, while dispersive replication would mix old and new DNA segments within each strand.
Identify that the correct description of semiconservative replication matches the option stating that each daughter DNA molecule contains one parental (old) strand and one newly synthesized strand.
Conclude that the key feature of semiconservative replication is the preservation of one original strand in each daughter molecule, ensuring genetic continuity.
