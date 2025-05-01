Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of semiconservative DNA replication, what does it mean that DNA replication is semiconservative?
A
DNA replication produces daughter molecules in which each strand is a mixture of old and new DNA segments.
B
One daughter DNA molecule is made entirely of the two original parental strands, while the other is made entirely of two new strands.
C
Each daughter DNA molecule contains one original (parental) strand and one newly synthesized strand.
D
Each daughter DNA molecule contains two newly synthesized strands and none of the original strands.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of semiconservative DNA replication: it refers to the mechanism by which DNA is copied during cell division.
Recall that DNA is double-stranded, with each strand serving as a template for the synthesis of a new complementary strand.
Recognize that in semiconservative replication, each daughter DNA molecule retains one original (parental) strand and pairs it with one newly synthesized strand.
Contrast this with other hypothetical models: conservative replication (one molecule with both original strands, one with both new strands) and dispersive replication (strands are mixtures of old and new segments).
Conclude that the defining feature of semiconservative replication is that each daughter DNA molecule conserves one parental strand paired with one new strand.
