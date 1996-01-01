Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Dihybrid Cross
Multiple Choice
In a dihybrid cross between two Bikini Bottom creatures that are both heterozygous for square pants (S) and blue body color (B), what is the expected phenotypic ratio among their offspring if square pants (S) and blue body color (B) are both dominant traits?
A
3:1
B
2:1:1
C
1:1:1:1
D
9:3:3:1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the genotypes of the parents. Since both parents are heterozygous for square pants (S) and blue body color (B), their genotypes are SsBb.
Determine the possible gametes each parent can produce. Each parent can produce four types of gametes: SB, Sb, sB, and sb, due to independent assortment.
Set up a Punnett square with the gametes from one parent on the top and the gametes from the other parent on the side, creating a 4x4 grid to represent all possible combinations.
Fill in the Punnett square by combining the alleles from the corresponding gametes to find the genotypes of the offspring.
Classify the offspring genotypes into phenotypes based on dominance: any genotype with at least one dominant allele for square pants (S) will show square pants, and any genotype with at least one dominant allele for blue body color (B) will show blue color. Count the number of offspring in each phenotypic category to determine the phenotypic ratio.
