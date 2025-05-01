- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
Two organisms with the genotypes Aa bb Cc Dd Ee and Aa Bb Cc dd Ee were crossed. Use the branch method to determine the proportion of the following genotypes in the offspring. II. Aa bb Cc dd ee
Assume you have mated a homozygous dominant purple, square plant with a homozygous recessive pink, spherical plant. What is the proportion of purple and spherical plants that would be produced in the F2 generation?
Write out all of the following gametes that can be produced from individuals with the following genotypes.
a. AaBB
b. AaBb
c. AaBbCc
d. AaBbcc
Two organisms with the genotypes Aa bb Cc Dd Ee and Aa Bb Cc dd Ee were crossed. Use the branch method to determine the proportion of the following genotypes in the offspring. I. aa bb cc dd ee
Two organisms with the genotypes Aa bb Cc Dd Ee and Aa Bb Cc dd Ee were crossed. Use the branch method to determine the proportion of the following genotypes in the offspring. III. AA BB CC Dd ee
In melons, spots (S) are dominant to no spots (s) and bitterness (B) is dominant to sweet (b). Answer the following questions that arise from a crossing of a homozygous dominant plant with a homozygous recessive plant. Assume Mendelian inheritance. I. What is the F2 phenotypic ratio if the F1 generation is intercrossed?
Compare and contrast the following terms:
Dihybrid cross and Trihybrid cross