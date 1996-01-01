How is a true-breeding yellow-seeded pea plant different from a hybrid yellow-seeded pea plant?
A
A true-breeding yellow-seeded plant cannot be used in genetic crosses, while a hybrid can.
B
A true-breeding yellow-seeded plant produces both yellow and green seeds, while a hybrid produces only yellow seeds.
C
A true-breeding yellow-seeded plant is homozygous for the yellow seed allele, while a hybrid yellow-seeded plant is heterozygous.
D
A true-breeding yellow-seeded plant is heterozygous, while a hybrid yellow-seeded plant is homozygous.
Understand the concept of true-breeding plants: A true-breeding plant is homozygous for a particular trait, meaning it has two identical alleles for that trait. This results in offspring that consistently show the same trait when self-crossed or crossed with another true-breeding plant of the same trait.
Understand the concept of hybrid plants: A hybrid plant is heterozygous for a trait, meaning it has two different alleles. This usually results from crossing two true-breeding plants with different alleles for that trait.
Apply these definitions to the yellow seed trait in pea plants: The yellow seed color is typically dominant (Y), and green seed color is recessive (y). A true-breeding yellow-seeded plant would have the genotype YY, while a hybrid yellow-seeded plant would have the genotype Yy.
Recognize the phenotypic outcomes: Both true-breeding (YY) and hybrid (Yy) yellow-seeded plants display yellow seeds because the yellow allele is dominant. However, their genotypes differ, which affects the offspring they produce when crossed.
Summarize the difference: The key difference is that a true-breeding yellow-seeded plant is homozygous (YY) for the yellow allele, ensuring all offspring have yellow seeds, while a hybrid yellow-seeded plant is heterozygous (Yy), which can produce offspring with either yellow or green seeds depending on the allele inherited.
