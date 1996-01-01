Which of the following best illustrates how Gregor Mendel used creativity that led to scientific discovery?
A
He published his findings immediately after his first experiment without collecting further data.
B
He designed controlled cross-pollination experiments with pea plants to track inheritance of specific traits.
C
He used advanced microscopes to directly observe chromosomes during cell division.
D
He relied solely on observing wild plants in their natural environment without intervention.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of Gregor Mendel's work: Mendel is known as the father of genetics because he discovered the fundamental laws of inheritance through his experiments with pea plants.
Identify the key aspect of Mendel's approach: He used controlled cross-pollination experiments, which means he deliberately bred plants with specific traits to observe how those traits were passed to the next generation.
Recognize why controlled experiments are important: By controlling which plants were crossed, Mendel could isolate variables and track the inheritance of traits systematically, rather than relying on random or natural pollination.
Note that Mendel's creativity was in designing these experiments to test hypotheses about inheritance, rather than relying on immediate publication, advanced technology, or passive observation.
Conclude that the best illustration of Mendel's creativity is his design of controlled cross-pollination experiments with pea plants to track inheritance of specific traits.
