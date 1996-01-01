Which type of cross in Mendel's experiments provided evidence against the theory of blending inheritance?
A
Backcross
B
Dihybrid cross
C
Monohybrid cross
D
Test cross
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the theory of blending inheritance suggested that offspring traits are a smooth blend of parental traits, which would mean traits mix and lose their distinct identities over generations.
Identify the type of cross Mendel used to test inheritance of a single trait, which is the monohybrid cross, involving parents that differ in one characteristic (e.g., flower color).
Understand that in a monohybrid cross, Mendel observed that traits did not blend but instead segregated into distinct forms in the offspring, with dominant and recessive traits appearing in predictable ratios.
Recognize that this observation of discrete trait inheritance in the monohybrid cross provided evidence against blending inheritance, supporting the idea of particulate inheritance (genes as discrete units).
Conclude that among the options, the monohybrid cross is the key experiment that disproved blending inheritance, as it clearly showed traits remain separate rather than blending.
Watch next
Master Mendel's Experiments with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia