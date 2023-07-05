Two inbred lines of sunflowers (P₁and P₂) produce different total weights of seeds per flower head. The mean weight of seeds (grams) and the variance of seed weights in different generations are as follows.
Generation Mean Weight/Head (g) Variance
P₁ 105 3.0
P₂ 135 3.8
F₁ 122 3.5
F₂ 125 7.4
Use the information above to determine VG, VE, and VP for this trait.
