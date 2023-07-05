Skip to main content
Genetics20. Quantitative GeneticsAnalyzing Trait Variance
11:28 minutes
Problem 12
Textbook Question

Two inbred lines of sunflowers (P₁and P₂) produce different total weights of seeds per flower head. The mean weight of seeds (grams) and the variance of seed weights in different generations are as follows. Generation Mean Weight/Head (g) Variance P₁ 105 3.0 P₂ 135 3.8 F₁ 122 3.5 F₂ 125 7.4 Use the information above to determine VG, VE, and VP for this trait.

