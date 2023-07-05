Skip to main content
Genetics20. Quantitative GeneticsAnalyzing Trait Variance
Problem 17d
Two pure-breeding wheat strains, one producing dark red kernels and the other producing white kernels, are crossed to produce F₁ with pink kernel color. When an F₁ plant is self-fertilized and its seed collected and planted, the resulting F₂ consist of 160 plants with kernel colors as shown in the following table. Kernel Color Number White   9 Dark red 12 Red 39 Light pink 41 Pink 59 Based on the F₂ progeny, how many genes are involved in kernel color determination?

