Two pure-breeding wheat strains, one producing dark red kernels and the other producing white kernels, are crossed to produce F₁ with pink kernel color. When an F₁ plant is self-fertilized and its seed collected and planted, the resulting F₂ consist of 160 plants with kernel colors as shown in the following table.
Kernel Color Number
White 9
Dark red 12
Red 39
Light pink 41
Pink 59
How many additive alleles are required to explain the five phenotypes seen in the F₂?
