A human egg with 22 chromosomes (missing a sex chromosome) that is fertilized by a normal sperm will result in which of the following zygotic conditions?
A
Normal female (XX)
B
Trisomy 21 (Down syndrome)
C
Monosomy X (Turner syndrome)
D
Klinefelter syndrome (XXY)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the normal chromosome numbers in human gametes. A typical human egg contains 23 chromosomes, including one sex chromosome (X), and a normal sperm also contains 23 chromosomes, including either an X or a Y sex chromosome.
Step 2: Analyze the given egg's chromosome content. The egg has 22 chromosomes and is missing a sex chromosome, meaning it has one fewer chromosome than normal and lacks the X or Y chromosome.
Step 3: Determine the chromosome number in the resulting zygote after fertilization. Since the sperm is normal with 23 chromosomes (including a sex chromosome), the zygote will have 22 (from egg) + 23 (from sperm) = 45 chromosomes total.
Step 4: Identify the sex chromosome composition of the zygote. Because the egg lacks a sex chromosome, the zygote will have only one sex chromosome from the sperm (either X or Y), resulting in a single sex chromosome condition.
Step 5: Connect the chromosome number and sex chromosome composition to known syndromes. A zygote with 45 chromosomes and a single X chromosome (45,X) corresponds to Monosomy X, also known as Turner syndrome.
