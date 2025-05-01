Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In eukaryotic cells, nearly all the DNA is found in the:
A
Golgi apparatus
B
Cytosol
C
Ribosomes
D
Nucleus
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a eukaryotic cell, which contains various organelles such as the nucleus, Golgi apparatus, cytosol, and ribosomes.
Recall that DNA is the molecule that carries genetic information and is primarily located where it can be protected and efficiently used for processes like transcription.
Identify that the nucleus is the organelle in eukaryotic cells that houses nearly all the cell's DNA, serving as the control center for genetic information.
Recognize that other organelles like the Golgi apparatus, cytosol, and ribosomes do not contain DNA; instead, they have other specific functions such as protein modification, cellular fluid, and protein synthesis respectively.
Conclude that the correct answer is the nucleus because it contains the majority of the cell's DNA in eukaryotic cells.
Watch next
Master Chromosome Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia