Multiple Choice
In eukaryotic cells, which statement best describes the relationship among DNA, genes, and chromosomes?
A
DNA is found only in genes, while chromosomes are separate structures composed entirely of histone proteins.
B
Chromosomes are collections of RNA molecules, and genes are the structures that package RNA into nucleosomes.
C
Genes are made of proteins that fold into chromosomes, and DNA is produced from genes during transcription.
D
A chromosome is a long DNA molecule packaged with proteins, and genes are specific DNA sequences located along that chromosome.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic components involved: DNA, genes, and chromosomes. DNA is the molecule that carries genetic information, genes are specific sequences of DNA that code for proteins or functional RNA, and chromosomes are structures within the cell nucleus that organize and package DNA.
Recognize that chromosomes are not made solely of proteins or RNA; instead, they consist of a long DNA molecule tightly wrapped around proteins called histones, which help in packaging the DNA efficiently.
Recall that genes are segments of the DNA sequence located along the chromosome. Each gene contains the instructions to produce a specific protein or RNA molecule.
Note that DNA is not produced from genes during transcription; rather, transcription is the process where the information in a gene (DNA sequence) is copied into RNA.
Summarize the relationship: chromosomes are long DNA molecules packaged with proteins, and genes are specific sequences of DNA found along these chromosomes.
