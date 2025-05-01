Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the analogy "genotype is to _____ as phenotype is to _____", which pair of terms best completes the statement?
A
genetic makeup; observable traits
B
allele frequency; gene expression
C
environmental influence; genetic makeup
D
observable traits; genetic makeup
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the terms involved: 'genotype' refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, which is the set of genes it carries.
'Phenotype' refers to the observable traits or characteristics of an organism, which result from the interaction of its genotype with the environment.
Analyze the analogy structure: 'genotype is to _____ as phenotype is to _____' means the first blank should be a term that relates to genotype in the same way the second blank relates to phenotype.
Since genotype corresponds to the genetic makeup, and phenotype corresponds to observable traits, the pair that best fits is 'genetic makeup' for genotype and 'observable traits' for phenotype.
Review the other options to confirm they do not fit the analogy as well: allele frequency and gene expression, environmental influence and genetic makeup, or observable traits and genetic makeup do not maintain the correct relationship.
