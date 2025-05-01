Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the fundamentals of genetics, different forms of a gene are referred to as:
A
Chromatids
B
Alleles
C
Loci
D
Genotypes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the terminology used in genetics related to genes and their variations.
Recall that a gene is a segment of DNA that codes for a specific trait.
Recognize that different forms or versions of the same gene are called alleles.
Differentiate alleles from other terms: chromatids are duplicated strands of a chromosome, loci are specific positions on a chromosome, and genotypes refer to the combination of alleles an organism has.
Conclude that the correct term for different forms of a gene is 'alleles'.
