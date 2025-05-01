Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of fundamentals of genetics, which term correctly completes the statement: "A _____ is a segment of DNA on a chromosome."?
A
Amino acid
B
Centromere
C
Ribosome
D
Gene
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key components mentioned in the statement: DNA, chromosome, and the options provided (Amino acid, Centromere, Ribosome, Gene).
Recall that a chromosome is a structure made of DNA and proteins, and it contains specific segments that carry hereditary information.
Define each option: An amino acid is a building block of proteins, a centromere is the part of a chromosome that links sister chromatids, a ribosome is a cellular structure where proteins are synthesized, and a gene is a segment of DNA that codes for a specific trait or function.
Identify which option directly corresponds to a segment of DNA on a chromosome. Since genes are defined as segments of DNA that carry genetic information, this fits the statement perfectly.
Conclude that the term 'Gene' correctly completes the statement: 'A gene is a segment of DNA on a chromosome.'
