Which of the following best describes the function of the golup gene in organisms where it is active?
A
It codes for an enzyme involved in DNA replication fidelity.
B
It is responsible for the synthesis of chlorophyll in plant cells.
C
It regulates the development of wing structures during embryogenesis.
D
It controls the expression of genes involved in immune response.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the role of the golup gene by analyzing the options given and understanding gene function categories such as enzymatic activity, pigment synthesis, developmental regulation, and immune response.
Recall that genes involved in development often regulate the formation of specific structures during embryogenesis, which is a key process in shaping an organism's body plan.
Recognize that the golup gene's function is described as regulating wing structure development, which aligns with genes known as developmental regulatory genes or morphogens.
Contrast this with other options: enzymes for DNA replication fidelity are typically involved in DNA repair or replication machinery, chlorophyll synthesis genes are specific to plants, and immune response genes regulate defense mechanisms.
Conclude that the best description of the golup gene's function is its role in regulating wing development during embryogenesis, highlighting its importance in developmental biology.
