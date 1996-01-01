Which of the following correctly describes the properties of the E. coli and human genomes?
A
E. coli has multiple linear chromosomes, while humans have a single circular chromosome.
B
E. coli has a single circular chromosome of about 4.6 million base pairs, while humans have multiple linear chromosomes totaling about 3 billion base pairs.
C
Both E. coli and humans have single circular chromosomes of similar size.
D
E. coli and humans both have multiple linear chromosomes, but E. coli's genome is larger.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic structure of the E. coli genome. E. coli is a prokaryote, and most prokaryotes have a single circular chromosome. This chromosome contains all the genetic information necessary for the bacterium's functions.
Step 2: Understand the basic structure of the human genome. Humans are eukaryotes, and eukaryotic genomes are organized into multiple linear chromosomes. Humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes, making a total of 46 linear chromosomes.
Step 3: Compare the size of the genomes. The E. coli genome is approximately 4.6 million base pairs (Mb), which is relatively small. The human genome is much larger, with about 3 billion base pairs (Gb) spread across multiple chromosomes.
Step 4: Analyze the options given in the problem. Identify which description correctly matches the known facts about E. coli and human genomes: E. coli has a single circular chromosome of about 4.6 million base pairs, and humans have multiple linear chromosomes totaling about 3 billion base pairs.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description is the one that states E. coli has a single circular chromosome of about 4.6 million base pairs, while humans have multiple linear chromosomes totaling about 3 billion base pairs.
Watch next
Master Interacting Genes Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia