Which of the following statements about genome editing using CRISPR-Cas is correct?
A
CRISPR-Cas systems require RNA polymerase to cut DNA.
B
CRISPR-Cas systems can be programmed to target specific DNA sequences for editing.
C
CRISPR-Cas can only be used in prokaryotic organisms.
D
CRISPR-Cas editing always results in random mutations throughout the genome.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic mechanism of CRISPR-Cas genome editing. CRISPR-Cas systems use a guide RNA to direct the Cas nuclease to a specific DNA sequence, where it makes a precise cut.
Step 2: Recognize that CRISPR-Cas does not require RNA polymerase to cut DNA. RNA polymerase is involved in transcription, not in the DNA cleavage step of CRISPR-Cas.
Step 3: Note that CRISPR-Cas systems can be programmed by designing the guide RNA to target virtually any DNA sequence, allowing specific and targeted genome editing.
Step 4: Understand that CRISPR-Cas can be used in both prokaryotic and eukaryotic organisms, so it is not limited to prokaryotes.
Step 5: Realize that CRISPR-Cas editing does not cause random mutations throughout the genome; it induces targeted double-strand breaks at specific sites, minimizing off-target effects when properly designed.
