Sister chromatids differ from nonsister chromatids in that sister chromatids:
A
contain different alleles for the same genes
B
separate during fertilization
C
are identical copies of a single chromosome joined at the centromere
D
are homologous chromosomes inherited from different parents
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of sister chromatids: Sister chromatids are two identical copies of a single chromosome that are connected at a region called the centromere. They are formed during DNA replication in the S phase of the cell cycle.
Recognize that sister chromatids carry the same alleles for each gene because they are exact copies of one chromosome, whereas nonsister chromatids come from homologous chromosomes and may carry different alleles.
Recall that nonsister chromatids refer to chromatids of homologous chromosomes, which are inherited from different parents and are not identical, unlike sister chromatids.
Note that sister chromatids separate during mitosis or meiosis II, not during fertilization, which involves the fusion of gametes.
Conclude that the key distinguishing feature of sister chromatids is that they are identical copies of a single chromosome joined at the centromere.
