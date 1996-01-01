Which of the following best describes the chromosomal condition of a daughter nucleus at telophase of mitosis in a diploid cell with 2n = 6?
A
Each daughter nucleus contains 3 chromosomes, each consisting of two chromatids.
B
Each daughter nucleus contains 12 chromosomes, each consisting of a single chromatid.
C
Each daughter nucleus contains 6 chromosomes, each consisting of a single chromatid.
D
Each daughter nucleus contains 6 chromosomes, each consisting of two chromatids.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the diploid number (2n) represents the total number of chromosomes in a somatic cell. Here, 2n = 6 means the cell has 6 chromosomes in total before mitosis begins.
Understand the stages of mitosis: during anaphase, sister chromatids separate and move to opposite poles, and by telophase, each daughter nucleus forms around these separated chromatids.
At telophase, each daughter nucleus should have the same chromosome number as the original diploid cell, but each chromosome now consists of a single chromatid because the sister chromatids have separated.
Therefore, the number of chromosomes in each daughter nucleus at telophase is equal to the diploid number (6), and each chromosome is a single chromatid.
Use this reasoning to evaluate the options and identify the one that correctly states the chromosome number and chromatid composition at telophase.
