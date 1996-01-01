Assume that a viral DNA molecule is a 50-µm-long circular strand with a uniform 20-Å diameter. If this molecule is contained in a viral head that is a 0.08-µm-diameter sphere, will the DNA molecule fit into the viral head, assuming complete flexibility of the molecule? Justify your answer mathematically.
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
Viral chromosomes exist in a variety of conformations and can be made up of ________.
The following is a diagram of the general structure of the bacteriophage chromosome. Speculate on the mechanism by which it forms a closed ring upon infection of the host cell.
To gauge the fidelity of DNA synthesis, Arthur Kornberg and colleagues devised a technique called nearest-neighbor analysis, which determines the frequency with which any two bases occur adjacent to each other along the polynucleotide chain (J. Biol. Chem. 236: 864–875). This test relies on the enzyme spleen phosphodiesterase (see the previous problem). DNA is synthesized by polymerization of 5'-nucleotides—that is, each nucleotide is added with the phosphate on the deoxyribose. However, as shown in the accompanying figure, the phosphodiesterase enzyme cleaves DNA between the phosphate and the C-5' atom, thereby producing 3'-nucleotides. In this test, the phosphates on only one of the four nucleotide precursors of DNA (cytidylic acid, for example) are made radioactive with ³²P, and DNA is synthesized. Then the DNA is subjected to enzymatic cleavage, in which the radioactive phosphate is transferred to the base that is the 'nearest neighbor' on the 5' side of all cytidylic acid nucleotides.
Following four separate experiments, in each of which a different one of the four nucleotide types is radioactive, the frequency of all 16 possible nearest neighbors can be calculated. When Kornberg applied the nearest-neighbor frequency test to the DNA template and resultant product from a variety of experiments, he found general agreement between the nearest-neighbor frequencies of the two. Analysis of nearest-neighbor data led Kornberg to conclude that the two strands of the double helix are in opposite polarity to one another. Demonstrate this approach by determining the outcome of such an analysis if the strands of DNA shown here are (a) antiparallel versus (b) parallel:
Define satellite DNA. Describe where it is found in the genome of eukaryotes and its role as part of chromosomes.
What is the name of the bacterial chromosomal region where replication begins?
