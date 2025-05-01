Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of fundamentals of genetics, DNA and RNA are examples of which type of biological macromolecule?
A
Carbohydrates
B
Proteins
C
Lipids
D
Nucleic acids
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the four major types of biological macromolecules: carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids.
Understand that carbohydrates are primarily sugars and energy storage molecules, proteins are made of amino acids and perform various functions, and lipids are fats and oils used for energy storage and membrane structure.
Recognize that DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) and RNA (ribonucleic acid) are molecules that store and transmit genetic information.
Identify that molecules responsible for storing genetic information belong to the category called nucleic acids.
Conclude that DNA and RNA are examples of nucleic acids, which are one of the four main types of biological macromolecules.
