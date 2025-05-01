Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of fundamentals of genetics, DNA and RNA are examples of which type of biological macromolecule?
A
Nucleic acids
B
Carbohydrates
C
Proteins
D
Lipids
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the four major types of biological macromolecules: carbohydrates, lipids, proteins, and nucleic acids.
Understand that DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) and RNA (ribonucleic acid) are molecules that store and transmit genetic information.
Recognize that molecules involved in genetic information storage and transmission belong to the category called nucleic acids.
Differentiate nucleic acids from carbohydrates (which are energy sources and structural components), proteins (which perform various functions including enzymes and structural roles), and lipids (which are involved in energy storage and membrane structure).
Conclude that DNA and RNA are examples of nucleic acids because they are composed of nucleotide monomers and are responsible for genetic information.
