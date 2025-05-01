Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of the fundamentals of genetics, what term best describes "a segment of DNA that codes for a trait"?
A
Chromosome
B
Nucleotide
C
Gene
D
Ribosome
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of each term provided: A chromosome is a structure made of DNA and proteins that contains many genes; a nucleotide is the basic building block of DNA and RNA; a ribosome is a cellular structure that synthesizes proteins.
Recall that a gene is specifically defined as a segment of DNA that contains the instructions to produce a particular trait or protein.
Recognize that the question asks for the term that best fits the description 'a segment of DNA that codes for a trait,' which aligns with the definition of a gene.
Eliminate other options based on their definitions: chromosomes are larger structures containing many genes, nucleotides are individual units, and ribosomes are involved in protein synthesis but are not DNA segments.
Conclude that the correct term describing 'a segment of DNA that codes for a trait' is a gene.
