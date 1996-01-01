In the context of the genetic code, which RNA base pairs with guanine during transcription?
A
Adenine
B
Uracil
C
Thymine
D
Cytosine
Recall that during transcription, RNA is synthesized using the DNA template strand, and RNA bases pair with complementary DNA bases following base-pairing rules.
Understand that guanine (G) is one of the four nitrogenous bases in nucleic acids and pairs specifically with cytosine (C) due to their ability to form three hydrogen bonds, which stabilizes the pairing.
Remember that in RNA, thymine (T) is replaced by uracil (U), so adenine (A) pairs with uracil (U) instead of thymine.
Therefore, when guanine is present in the DNA template, the complementary RNA base that pairs with it during transcription is cytosine (C).
Summarize the base pairing rules during transcription as: DNA adenine (A) pairs with RNA uracil (U), DNA thymine (T) pairs with RNA adenine (A), DNA cytosine (C) pairs with RNA guanine (G), and DNA guanine (G) pairs with RNA cytosine (C).
