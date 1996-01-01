Which of the following determines the reading frame of an mRNA during translation?
A
The position of the start codon (AUG)
B
The number of exons in the mRNA
C
The length of the poly-A tail
D
The presence of stop codons
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the reading frame of an mRNA during translation refers to how nucleotides are grouped into codons, which are sets of three nucleotides that code for amino acids.
Recognize that translation begins at a specific start codon, which is typically AUG, and this codon sets the initial point for reading the mRNA sequence in triplets.
Know that once the ribosome identifies the start codon, it reads the mRNA in consecutive groups of three nucleotides (codons) from that position onward, establishing the correct reading frame.
Realize that other features such as the number of exons, the length of the poly-A tail, or the presence of stop codons do not determine the initial reading frame; they have different roles in mRNA processing and translation termination.
Conclude that the position of the start codon (AUG) is the key determinant of the reading frame because it signals where translation should begin, ensuring the correct sequence of amino acids is produced.
