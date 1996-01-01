Given the following pedigree, which inheritance pattern is most likely represented if the trait appears in every generation and affects both males and females equally?
X-linked recessive
Autosomal dominant
Mitochondrial
Autosomal recessive
Step 1: Understand the key features of the pedigree. The trait appears in every generation and affects both males and females equally, which suggests a dominant pattern rather than recessive.
Step 2: Recall that X-linked recessive traits typically affect males more than females and often skip generations, so this pattern is unlikely here.
Step 3: Consider mitochondrial inheritance, which is passed only from mothers to all offspring, so if males and females are equally affected but the trait does not follow strict maternal inheritance, mitochondrial inheritance is unlikely.
Step 4: Autosomal recessive traits often skip generations and require two copies of the recessive allele, so the trait appearing in every generation makes this pattern less probable.
Step 5: Conclude that the most likely inheritance pattern is autosomal dominant, as it typically appears in every generation and affects males and females equally.
